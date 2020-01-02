Troopers arrested several people in the surrounding ara on Jan. ! including two people for possession of marijuana.

According to online arrest records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers arrested 19-year-old Tyresse D. Mills, Callao at 3:23 a.m., on Jan. 1 in Randolph County. Mills was charged with alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident and minor in possession of alcohol. Mills was released from Randolph County jail after a 12-hour hold.

James A. Baldwin, 21, Chillicothe, at 5:59 p.m., also on Jan. 1 in Linn County for alleged possession of 10 grams or less marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and for excessive window tint. He was taken to the Linn County jail and released according to the report.

Troopers also arrested Devin. D. Massey, 27, Trenton at 8:02 p.m., on Jan. 1. Following his arrest in Grundy County Massey was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and for a warrant out of Brookfield. He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.