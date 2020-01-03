No one died during a traffic crash during the 30-hour 2020 counting period, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP). This is compared to the 11 deaths during last year’s 102-hour counting period.

During the 2020 New Year’s counting period, which ran from 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve through 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Day, troopers made 56 arrests for driving while impaired (DWI).

Other 2020 New Year’s Holiday Traffic Statistics include 72 crashes, 34 injuries and no fatalities. There were also no boating accidents or drownings.