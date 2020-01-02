Press release for Jan. 1

12:15 a.m., Officer responded to the 400 block of South Washington Street for a disturbance. Officers did not locate a disturbance.

08:54 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a fraud report. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

9:13 a.m., Officers responded to the 900 block to recover property. The property was returned to the owner.

12:04 PM. Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for possible threats. The subject was given the option of an ex-parte.

3:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Cowgill for an assault. Several juveniles were contacted along with there parents. Investigation was turned over to the juvenile office.

7:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Gilbert for Tractor Trailer that had drove into a ditch. The vehicle was removed by a tow company.

9:16 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a civil dispute. The subject was advised to contact an attorney.

11:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 2500 block of Short Street for a suspicious vehicle. No vehicle was located.

Press release for Dec. 31, 2019

11:56 a.m., Officer responded to the 600 block of Webster Street for an assault that had occurred. Further investigation is to continue.

1:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Trenton Street to check on a citizen. The Officers found the citizen to be okay.

2:01 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Mohawk Drive for a possible stealing. Officers found that no stealing had occurred.

5:57 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Polk Street for possible harassment. Officers found that no harassment had occurred.

6:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 of Bryan Street for a burglary report. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

8:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 2800 block of Grand for a disturbance. Officers contacted a male subject who agreed to leave the business.

New Years Eve special reports

At 6:30 p.m., Officers of the Chillicothe Police Department along with deputies of the Livingston County Sherriff’s Department executed two search warrants. One in the 1300 block of Easton Street and another in the 400 block of Webster Street. Officers seized a large amount of narcotics and narcotics equipment. Officers also arrested five subjects from the homes.

At 11:30 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in two arrests. One white female was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The white male subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A total of seven people were arrested on New Year’s Eve.