The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2019 Chamber Awards, which will be presented at the annual banquet on Jan. 23.

Groups, organizations and individuals are encouraged to nominate candidates in any or all of the four categories listed. Winners will be selected from those nominated and will be announced at the banquet

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 10. Nomination forms can be found online at https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/1368/CMS/Annual_Banquet/AWARD-NOMINATION-FORM-2019.pdf or at the Chamber office.

Nominations are being sought for, four categories, including Chamber Business of the Year, Personal Community Service Award, Chamber Person of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Chamber can be reached by calling 660-646-3309.