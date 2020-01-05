The Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has received 447 prospective juror questionnaires to deliver for the jury term that runs Feb. 10 through June 7.

Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is required by law to have the selected names and forms to the county sheriff to deliver, Sheriff Steve Cox said, noting the forms were mailed Jan. 3.

“If you are lucky enough to receive this form you need to complete it promptly and send it to the Circuit Clerk. You can mail this form in or hand deliver it to the courthouse but if you decide to hand deliver it you will need to enter the north door of the courthouse and not take items like purses, bags, pepper spray, pocket knives, or other items like concealed weapons. Your pocketbook, cell phone and juror notice will suffice,” Cox said.