Press release for Jan. 2, 2020

9:13 a.m., Check well-being in the 1200 block of Monroe Street. Negative contact with subject.

10:02 a.m., Subject at police department reporting a check scam through the mail service. Investigation continuing. Victim is provided a check for payment that is for more than the supposed to be amount and advised to cash the check, keep a specific amount and send the remainder of the cash back to the suspect. The check is determined to be no good and the victim is out of the money. Don’t fall for this scam. You don’t get something for nothing.

10:40 a.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for local business.

11:28 a.m., Well-being check requested in the 300 block of Wilson Street.

12:14 p.m., Report of suspicious acting couple in the 500 block of Graves Street. Officers checked the area but unable to locate suspects.

12:25 p.m., Officers responded to a reported vehicle accident in the 300 block of S. Washington Street. Involved parties were gone on officer’s arrival.

12:36 p.m., Report of two-vehicle crash at First and Washington Street. A vehicle pulling from a parking area to go south on Washington Street failed to see another vehicle that was also beginning traveling south and the vehicles collided causing minor damage, no injuries were reported and vehicles were driven from the scene.

12:49 p.m., Subject at the police department to speak with an officer in reference to possible fraud by check.

1:22 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Mechanic Street reference recovered property.

1:34 p.m., Officer reported to the 700 block of Webster Street where a vehicle was backing from a parking space and struck a passing vehicle. Minor damage and no injury. vehicles were driven from the scene.

2:40 p.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for local business.

3:39 p.m., Officer spoke with a parent of children operating small motorcycles in the 1700 block of Deringer Drive and advised them of the violation.

3:48 p.m., Officer assisted another agency on a call of suspicious activity at the Wheeling Junction. Subjects were contacted by an officer.

4:19 p.m., Officer out at police department on follow-up investigation.

7:58 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.

On Jan. 2, the Chillicothe Police received 64 calls for service.