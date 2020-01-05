Some songwriters tend to the world around them like gardeners, all green thumbs and patience. Others form their fingers into fists, landing emotional punches in lovesick songs or raising a clenched symbol of solidarity toward the sky.

Ellie Grace does a little of everything on her new record, “On the Side of Love.” A Columbia native now based in Kansas City, the singer-songwriter creates a gentle, earthy-sounding folk album that isn’t afraid to speak its piece about the fissures and faults in our society.

Grace created “On the Side of Love” from within a cohort of artists familiar both to herself and the local scene. Leela Grace, her sister and frequent collaborator, offers banjo and exquisite, familial harmonies; singer Kelly Bosworth also twines her voice with Grace’s. Drummer Phylshawn Johnson, pianist-guitarist Pete Szkolka and bassist Kevin Hennessy, all Mid-Missouri fixtures, contribute tasteful, nuanced backing.

Opener “Enough” is an old-school protest ballad dressed in the clothes of a love song. Grace wrote the tune after the horrible Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in 2016. Whatever love can imagine, it will someday accomplish, Grace articulates as she sings of hearts big, brave and kind enough to exhibit true strength “until all the guns are put down.”

The Grace sisters deliver “Up” with just voices and body percussion; again the medium bolsters the message of Grace’s music — that all a person needs to make a difference in their world is a body and a voice. While the instrumentation is relatively quiet and majestic throughout the record, the simplicity of playing only what your body naturally carries gives the song special verve.

On “Surface,” Grace connects herself and listeners to the elemental. Pianos ripple like water; guitar and mandolin strings bend like wheat in the wind. These sounds frame a simple yet necessary call to perseverance.

“And you will feel your muscles burning as you’re pushing toward the light,” Grace sings. “You’ll break the surface of the water and fill your lungs with air. I know you have it in you; I’ll be waiting for you there.”

Later, with the help of Johnson, “Divided” achieves a delicate sort of propulsion. “Right Now” highlights the closeness of the Grace family harmonies.

One of the record’s true standouts, “Burning Down” directly responds both to figures such as Brett Kavanaugh and those who prop up their defenses. “The sun will shine on the truth of your dirty ways,” Grace sings. “We believe her and are counting down your days.” The music here creates a terrific push-and-pull, a sort of folk-rock shimmy that lends both significance and space to the lyrics.

Throughout “On the Side of Love,” Grace both celebrates the art of collaboration and cuts a confident figure. The natural, beautiful quaver in her voice gives listeners a sense of the miles she’s traveled, sights she’s seen and love she’s experienced — love worth fighting to preserve and perpetuate. Each song sounds present-tense yet stretches back to a rich tradition, placing Grace and all those within earshot in the context of community and history’s bend.

adanielsen@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1731