Troopers made several arrests for alleged possession of drugs in the local area.

Since Jan. 2, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have arrested several people in the surrounding area, many of them have been charged with possession of drugs, according to online records.

Troopers arrested Jason A. Dickey, 48, Milan, at about 7:12 p.m., on Jan. 5 in Sullivan County for alleged felony driving while revoked and speeding. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.

At 12:09 a.m., on Jan. 4, troopers in Linn County arrested two men and charged them both with the same alleged crimes. Arrested was Rodney D. Jenks, 43, Slater, and Damien E. Tweedy, 38, Bates City. Both were charged with alleged felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to and later released from the Marceline Police Department, according to online records.

Troopers arrested Jason Bell, 38, Bolingbrook, Ill., at 2:10 p.m., on Jan. 4 in Linn County. Bell was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and felony delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana. He was taken to the Brookfield Police Department and released.

Austin R. Meeks, 21, Brookfield, was arrested at 10:03 p.m., on Jan. 4, in Linn County for alleged possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana. He was taken to and then released from the Brookfield Police Department.

According to online reports, troopers arrested Ashley R. Hunter, 45, Slater, at 12:09 a.m., on Jan. 3, in Linn County for alleged felony possession of methamphetamine and for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Marceline Police Department and released.

Two men were both arrested at 6:23 p.m., on Jan. 3 in Linn County. Troopers arrested Derick J. Gardner, 21, Atlanta, Mo., for alleged possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display lighted tail lamps on a vehicle being towed and for failure to register a trailer with the Missouri Department of Revenue. Also arrested at the same time was Gunner B. Sawyer, LaPlata. He was charged with alleged minor in possession of alcohol. Both were taken to the Marceline Police Department and released, according to online records.