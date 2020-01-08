Here We Go Into 2020

Morningside Center was all aglow for the Holiday Season. We joined our mother, June Sowder, a resident there, and what a blessed event it was - their annual Christmas party. We thank Joan Sweets and her wonderful staff for all they do daily for their residents and for a very cheerful Christmas afternoon gathering. Seeing lots of folks you’ve known for a lifetime.

-----

Chillicothe’s Libby Rule—featured Artist of Chief’s Poster. Chillicothe artist is one of several selected for the Kansas City Chiefs Poster that celebrates the historic 60th season for the team. Local artist Libby Rule was selected to create the poster that corresponds with the game against the Denver Broncos. The limited-edition posters are numbered and are available on the Kanas City Chiefs website. The cost is $20 and 100%goes to designated charities. Libby is the daughter of Scott and Lisa Rule.

-----

We want to send out a late Best Wishes to Chad and Abby Smith on their 14th wedding anniversary New Year’s Eve. How blessed they are, four wonderful children, great careers, a beautiful home, a time filled with lots of football, soccer, basketball and wrestling, so much fun and tons of love. What a couple—don’t you agree??

-----

You are invited to the annual Chili Supper, also including vegetable soup and dessert—Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. Chillicothe First Christian Church, 900 Jackson. Free will offering accepted at the door with proceeds going to the Ministerial Alliance’s Operation Help!!

-----

We want to thank Chillicothe Area Arts—Mary Lou, for the wonderful Christmas candies brought to our C-T office and to Jeanne Hinkebein with her wonderful annual Christmas flower, this year, a pink and white Amaryllis.

-----

We want to compliment a couple Jones Girls—Congrats to Harlie Mayson for continuing to make the Dean’s List 4.0 at the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg—Go Mules: and to Hallie Rae, our CHS Golfer was recently selected to the St. Joseph News-Press 1st Team of the All-News-Press NOW Golf Teams. Again, dedication and a lot of hard work certainly pay off. Kudos to Mom and Dad as well.

-----

Just to let You know, The Blue Mound Chronicles books are still on the shelf here at the C-T office, come by and see us, $14.95.

-----

Birthdays this week include: today, Linda Fairchild, Karen Pauley, David Mosley, Marion Frizzell, Judy Lucas, Mary Kehr, Brooklyn Keller, Levi Derickson, Janet Bethards, Sharon Gugin, Reece Crawford, Ray Haynes and Bryan Brotherton; Thursday, Jean Greisback, Marion Stelplugh, Evelyn Campbell, Peggy Bates, Bill Thompson, Talyn Gates, Dr. Bob Trinidad, Mike Jameson; Eddie Hague and Dakota Neill; Friday, Mike Wood, Donald Herring, Jared Muck, Sharon Overton, Haley Fitzpatrick, Susan Thorne, Bob Stanley, Kathy Smith, Peyton Diggs, Les Hinnen, Crystal Narr and Terry Sampsel; Saturday, Martha Marshall, Joan Williams, Keith Russell, Howard Mantzey, Jacob Shiflett and Jon Maples; Sunday, Brooke Horton, Kelly Jamison, Preston Pryer, Kerry Savage, Margaret Deatz, Everett Shipp, Reed Dupy, Alex

Way, Teresa Dennis and Darlyne Muck; Monday, Edwin Allender, Taylor Rardon, Lafe Chapman, Harold Manning, Megan Nowland, Jason Olenhouse and Jim Jones; Tuesday, Troy Cranmer, David Anderson, Herry Helm, Zach Anderson, Carroll Barnes, Carroll Truesdell, Mike Jones, Kamren Lent, Katheryn Potter, Jim Desart, Austin Campbell and Remington Cox.

-----

Wedding anniversaries include J. C. and Jenny Regan, John and Teresa Bethel, Terry and Linda Reeter, David and Carla Williams, Larry and Mary Grothe, Edward and Diana Boyd, Carroll and Lena Surber, David and Alice Gates, Tim and Mikki Pyrtle, Larry and Martha King and Nelson and Lisa Loney.