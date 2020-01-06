Christmas Day guests of Dale and Sarah Botts were David and Peggy Blankenship, Mark, Amy, Matthew and Emily Botts.

Lyle and Cheryl Maggart hosted their family Christmas on Dec. 29; guests were Ceseree Maggart, Smithville, Payton Maggart, Springfield, Chipper, Karen, Quinton, Kadyn and Carson Maggart, Toganoxie, Kan.

Danelle Herring and Eudora Fitzpatrick were among those attending the 2nd District American Legion/American Legion Auxiliary meeting Saturday, Jan.4, at Brookfield. Following the meetings and lunch, the American Legion conducted the district oratorical contest with three contestants. Pat Wood was one of the five judges who selected a winner and an alternate. Watch for future articles and/or pictures of the contestants.

Gary and Tami West, Davenport, Iowa, were visitors of Connie, Mike and Jerry Sallee the weekend of Jan.4-5.

Happy Birthday is wished for Jacob Shiflett, Teri Neal on Jan.12; Emma Ryan, Alexandria Williams, Teresa Dennis on Jan.13; Hayley McCollum, Jonathon Smith, Crystal Ward, Deborah Kehr on Jan.14; Jessica Hull, Corbin Valdez, Crystle Morris, Fisher Young, Randall Young on Jan.16; Michael Seek, Dale Yarbrough on Jan.17; Tanner Lightle, Ray Shields on Jan.18.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: The Holiday vacation is over with school in session on Monday, Jan.6. The Salisbury Tournament is this week with first games on Tuesday night, Jan.7.