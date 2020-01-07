Green Hills Communications and the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) are sponsoring another all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. This youth tour gives students the rare opportunity to spend four days in the nation’s capital visiting famous historical sites, including Washington Monument, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Cathedral, the U.S. Capitol and Arlington National Cemetery. Students also enjoy a night out for a tour of Washington, dinner and shopping. High school juniors whose parents or guardians are customers of Green Hills Communications and express an interest in this once in a lifetime trip are encouraged to speak with their high school counselor to gain additional information. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 7.

Green Hills makes all travel and hotel arrangements for the winner, according to a press release. Students from across the United States stay at the Doubletree Hotel in Crystal City, Virginia, and are chaperoned at all times by public relations and marketing representatives from other telephone cooperatives and the staff of The Foundation for Rural Service, a division of the NTCA: The Rural Broadband Association. Expenses covered by Green Hills Communications include meals, hotel, transportation, supplies, and admission to ticketed events, along with $50 cash. Students must be high school juniors during the 2019-2020 school years and maintain an A or B average. Students must be under the age of 18 at the time of the trip, which is scheduled for June 6-10, 2020.

For more information, contact your school counselor or Sherryl Garcia at 1-800-846-3426 or

644-5411.