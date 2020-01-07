Jack W. Clanton, Retired Captain, entered into rest on January 6, 2019 at his home in Neosho, following a lengthy illness at the age of 92. Jack was born July 28, 1927 in Harbor City, California, the son of Paul and Lola (Bean) Clanton. He was raised in Boulder City, MO and

graduated from Stella High School in 1944. Following graduation, he enrolled in the Gradwohl School of Medical and X-Ray Technicians in St. Louis, MO and after graduation, he worked at Skaggs Hospital in Branson for 2 years. In 1951, he traveled back to the West Coast in California and started working on ships as a Merchant Marine. He entered Crawford School of Navigation

in Wilmington, California and after completing navigation school he found jobs with various oilcompanies in California before settling with the Mobil Oil Company. Jack was a Master Mariner in the Merchant Marines and was employed by Mobil Oil Corporation for 36 years. He was

Captain of Mobil’s largest oil tanker, the SS Mobil Arctic the last 8 years of his working career.

He held a Master License making him eligible to take ships into any seaport in the world. After completion of the Alaska Pipe Line, his main run was from Valdez, Alaska to Panama. Jack retired from the sea in 1987. He was a lifetime member of the Sailors Union of the Pacific and a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge No. 538 in Stella. After retirement he enjoyed farming

and raising beef cattle on the family farm at Boulder City. He also loved gardening, fishing and

was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Jack and Darlene (Hammons) were married on June 29, 1968 in Neosho and she survives. He is also survived by one son, John Paul Clanton of Neosho; sister in law, Marie Hammons of Plattsmouth, NE; nephew, David (Shelley) Clanton of

Bullhead, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by two brothers, Gean Clanton and Quentin David Clanton and brother in law, Virgil Hammons. Funeral services for Jack will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019 at 11 am at the

Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Pastor Mitch Jarvis will officiate. Interment will follow in the Hazel Green Cemetery, Boulder City. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 am until service time at the funeral home. Contributions in memory of Jack may be made to Hazel Green Cemetery, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.