Three workshops will be held in the surrounding area.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking the input of waterfowl hunters during a series of public workshops around the state over the next three months to gather hunter input about duck season dates and zone boundary locations for the 2021-2025 seasons.

According to a press release from MDC participants will have the opportunity to review long-term waterfowl data about weather, migration, habitat use, harvest, and hunter opinions, and discuss their season date and zone preferences with other hunters and MDC staff. MDC will use hunter input gathered through the workshops, combined with hunter opinion surveys, to establish Missouri’s 2021-2025 duck season dates and zones.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gives states the opportunity to change the number and location of duck zones every five years," explained MDC Resource Scientist Doreen Mengel. "We’re holding these meetings to get hunter input as we plan Missouri’s 2021-2025 duck season dates and zones.”

The following 2020 waterfowl workshops will be from 7-9 p.m. locally. No reservations are necessary.

Feb. 18: MDC Northwest Regional Office, 701 James McCarthy Drive, St. Joseph. Call, 816-271-3100; Feb. 19: Comfort Inn and Suites, 250 E. Business 36, Chillicothe. Call 816-271-3100; and Feb. 20: MDC Northeast Regional Office, 3500 S. Baltimore St., Kirksville. Call 660-785-2420

For more information, visit the MDC website at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-reports-prospects/duck-zones-and-season-dates