The Camdenton Speech and Debate squad traveled to Bolivar, Missouri on December 13-14, 2019, to compete in the annual Bolivar Invitational tournament. Twenty schools from across Central and Southwest Missouri competed, and several Camdenton students distinguished themselves.

Jacob Curley/Simon Miller - 1st Varsity Public Forum Debate

Maile Huffman - 1st Dramatic Interpretation

Jacob Curley - 4th US Extemporaneous Speaking and 4th Radio Speaking

Simon Miller - 4th International Extemporaneous Speaking

Taommy Garagnani/Joshua Curley - 4th Varsity Policy Debate

Ryan Medlock - 4th Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate

Reily Dilks - 6th Original Oratory

Semi-Finalists (top twelve)

Ty Page - Original Oratory

Will VanHook - Humorous Interpretation

Tommy Garagnani - Radio Speaking

Paul Jackson - Student Congress