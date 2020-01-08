CPD reports include calls for loud music and a traffic accident.

Press release for Jan. 7, 2020

12:18 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of threats being made to a resident in the 500 block of St. Louis Street.

1:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 500 block of Locust Street. Officers found the back door to the business was unsecured. A search of the business was conducted and it was determined that the door was not secured upon closing and the wind blew the door open. A representative of the business was contacted to secure the business and reset the alarm.

2:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 600 block of East Street. The resident was contacted and the music was turned down.

8:05 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible residential burglary in the 400 block of Samuel Street. It was reported that there was no damage and nothing reported to be missing.

9:58 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot in the 100 block of W. Business Highway 36. Officers made contact with the vehicle occupants who were advised to leave the property.

12:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a juvenile attempting to purchase tobacco products at a business in the 600 block of Business Highway 36.

2:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to a resident falling victim to a phone scam. Officers directed the victim to notify his bank immediately and the incident remains under investigation.

7:35 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Walnut and Webster Streets. Officers made contact and the driver was waiting on a resident.

11:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 400 block of Elm Street. Officers reported that the resident was not in need of assistance.

On Jan. 7, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 81 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 6, 2020

10:35 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 900 block of Harvester Road.

10:48 a.m., Officers recovered a black bag that had been left in a business parking lot in the 500 block of S. Washington Street.

1:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious people in the 1100 block of Sunset Avenue. The two males were located and were walking door-to-door soliciting tree trimming and removal. They were advised that they needed a city occupational license before they could continue.

2:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the old Central School in reference to children climbing to the roof. Officers located the juveniles and they were advised to leave the property.

2:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of residents in the 1400 block of Polk Street. Officers determined that the residents were not in need of any assistance.

3:19 p.m., Officers arrested Isreal Alsbury in the 600 block of Walnut Street on a Trenton Municipal Warrant. Alsbury was unable to post bond and was extradited to Trenton by a Trenton Police Officer.

4:05 p.m., Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and Park Lane.

A vehicle driven by Rebecca Burr and a vehicle driven by Emily Hall were both driving south

bound on U.S. Highway 65 when Burr attempted to change lanes from the left to the right lane. Burr's vehicle then impacted the left side of Hall's vehicle and both came to rest on the shoulder. No injures were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene with minor damage.

4:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an elderly male that had been dropped off at a

business in the 1100 block of S. Mitchell Avenue by a family member who had failed to pick him up. Officers were unable to contact the family members and provided the elderly male transportation home.

7:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of illegal activity at a residence in the 1400 block of Burnam Road. Officers contacted the resident and there was no illegal activity found. While on the scene, officers received a complaint of a non-custodial father refusing to return a child to the custodial mother. The non-custodial parent was contacted and the child was returned.

8:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of loud music in the 1700 block of Deringer. Officers contacted the persons and the music was turned down.

10:30 p.m., a Livingston County Deputy requested CPD Officers respond to the north city limits

on U.S. Highway 65 as he was north of Chillicothe and attempting to catch up with a southbound traffic violator and may need assistance in stopping the vehicle. The deputy reported a short time later that he had gotten the vehicle stopped and did not need assistance.

11:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of loud music in the area of Martin and Gale Streets. Officers made contact with the person and the music was turned down.

On Jan. 6, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service.