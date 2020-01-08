Shows will be performed at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Jan. 11 at the PAC.

Missoula Children’s Theatre auditions for “The Emperor’s New Clothes” were held Monday at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. The stage of the PAC hosted 68 area school students K-12 who auditioned for the cast and crew for this year’s production sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council.

Rehearsals began following auditions and will continue through Saturday morning prior to presenting two performances on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Arts Administrator, Mary Lou VanDeventer, said, “The Board of Directors and I extend a sincere thank you to all the students who came to audition and to their parents for supporting them and the Missoula Children’s Theatre Program. We encourage all of those participants to try again next year! Congratulations cast and crew of Missoula Children’s Theatre “The Emperor’s New Clothes”.

Shows will be performed at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Jan. 11 at the PAC.

Adult tickets are $6, students K – college $3, children are free, and Season Ticket Holders are free with ticket. The box office opens at 2 p.m. and 4 30 p.m.

For more information, call the Arts Office at 660-646-1173.