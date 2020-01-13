Barbara Jean Shewmake, age 87, of Brentwood, TN ended her life’s journey on Friday, December 20, 2019. Barbara was born in Neosho, MO on September 21, 1932, daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Plaster.

In addition to a lifetime of selflessly serving her family with loving-kindness and patience, Barbara had many personal accomplishments with which she graced those around her. She was a beautiful pianist and vocalist and loved playing so others could enjoy singing with her. Barbara was an especially talented seamstress with expertise in various types of handwork. Throughout her life she used her proficiency in these areas not only to gift her family and friends, but donated thousands of hours of her time and effort to create many items of comfort for children’s organizations and cancer victims. Barbara was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, serving her Lord and her church family in many ways--always extending her home and hospitality to others, and especially enjoying her teaching of children’s and Ladies Bible classes. She and her husband greatly enjoyed the time they spent together volunteering at the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Shewmake; her brother, Robert W. Plaster; her sister-in-law, Jean Plaster; and her son-in-law, David G. Foreman.

Survivors include her four children: daughter Debra L. Foreman of Tulsa, OK; daughter Terry J. Goggan and her husband James of Carmel, IN; son, Robert E. Shewmake of Mt. Juliet, TN; son, Richard A. Shewmake and his wife Marshel of The Woodlands, TX; six grandchildren: Amber Gaddis and husband Matt, Aaron Goggan and wife Jessie, Alyssa Goggan, Ross Shewmake and wife Sarah Ellen, Emily Huffines and husband Ryan, Gracie Shewmake; and five great-grandchildren: Archer Gaddis, Sawyer Gaddis, Bennett Shewmake, Nolan Huffines, Drake Huffines; brother-in-law Daniel W. Shewmake and wife Janice.

A family celebration of Barbara’s life will take place at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Rocky Comfort Cemetery in Rocky Comfort, MO.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Barbara to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc.

410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN. 37211

