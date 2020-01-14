Clow spent nearly 15 years practicing medicine at Hedrick Medical Center.

Dr. D.J. Clow, DO, retired from practicing medicine at Hedrick OB-GYN Associates in December 2019, and was recently honored at a Hedrick Medical Center Medical Staff meeting for his time as a physician at Hedrick and for his service as a board member on the Hedrick Medical Center Board of Directors. Clow spent nearly 15 years practicing medicine at Hedrick Medical Center, arriving in January of 2005, and was a member of the Hedrick Medical Center Board of Directors for 11 years. He delivered a total of 1,449 babies during his time at Hedrick. Including his career before Hedrick, Dr. Clow practiced medicine as a board-certified OB-GYN for nearly 35 years, according to a press release.

“I will treasure the relationships I’ve made throughout my career with my patients, co-workers, fellow board members, and the community,” said Dr. Clow. “Its been a pleasure getting to be a part of so many positive changes over the years, including the construction of and transition to the new Hedrick Medical Center. And, I’m especially proud of the increased partnership and cooperation between the Hedrick medical staff, administration, and the Board of Directors.”

“When you think about the number of lives that Dr. Clow has touched during his career, it really highlights how important it is to celebrate his outstanding contributions to the patients in this community and to our hospital,” said Steve Schieber, CEO, Hedrick Medical Center. “In regard to each patient he treated, baby he delivered, and decision he was a part of on the medical staff and the Board of Directors, we’re extremely grateful for the 15 years of compassion, expertise, and wisdom Dr. Clow provided. We wish Dr. Clow nothing but the best in his well-deserved retirement.”