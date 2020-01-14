Members of law enforcement are encouraged to sign-up for local training dealing with fentanyl and opiates.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox recently announced the sheriff’s department has partnered with the Midwest Counterdrug Training Center to hold free training on fentanyl and other synthetic opiates in Chillicothe.

Training will be held from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, March 23, at the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services in the second-floor training room Training is restricted to sworn members law enforcement and U.S. Military, according to a press release from Cox. The course is free to attend but limited in seating.

Go online to, https://new.counterdrugtraining.com/default.aspx?act=EBCoursesDetail.aspx&startrow=1&coursesid=204&menuitemid=377&menusubid=132 to get registered.