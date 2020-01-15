The exhibit will be on display until Feb. 1, at 111 South Main Street USA, Marceline.

Recently, Maercline Artist, Nora Othic’s artwork was featured at a local art show. Saturday afternoon, Jan.11, amid icy snow flurries Othic, held a reception at the North Missouri Art Council Gallery in downtown, Marceline. The well-attended event showcased her new paintings of farm life, bird landscapes, and livestock. Othic is considered one of the top regionalist painters in the Midwest. She exhibits her paintings, each year, at the Missouri State Fair winning blue ribbons. While at the fair Othic takes reference photos of the champion livestock, for her paintings. The exhibit will be on display until Feb. 1, at 111 South Main Street USA, Marceline.