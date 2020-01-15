“What About This Weather!!”

Remember to run by First Christian Church, 900 Jackson, Friday evening for a warm Chili supper. 4 to 7 p.m. Helping Out Operation Help!!

-----

Did someone in your family get a new bike for Christmas? Bring it to the Livingston County Library for a bike registration event with the Chillicothe Police Department. Officers will be on-site to help register your bike Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. New bikes and older ones can be brought to the event in the Library’s 2nd-floor courtroom. Officers will log and engrave with a registration number. This registration helps to find the bikes for their owners in case of theft or loss. For all ages, free and no appointment needed. For more info call the Library 660-646-0547.

-----

Honoring Teachers and School Staff is One of the Most Notable events ever. Chillicothe does a swell job of that. Who steers all the doctors, lawyers, farmers, bankers, business folks, dairymen and all other entrepreneur in their chosen lifestyle and instructs them along the way in such a positive manner—TEACHERS. Chillicothe R-2 School District’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, is well deserved by all who know her—Jenny Hughes—Business Teacher at GRTS . Other very well deserving candidates—Stephanie Baldwin, Tracy Miller, Libby Howe and Nancy Thorne. 2020 Beacon Award goes to Evet Meierer Custodian at CHS. Other candidates—Vicky Callaway, Kerrie Mattox, Natasha Renfro, Mark Pauley and Ruth Summers. And what about the District Staff and their longevity—25 years, Cathy Gillespie, Julia Reeter and Debra Shafer; 20 years, Nancy Burch and Mandy James : 15 years, Brandi Ellis, Roman Cranmer, Deborah Hardy, Terri May, Doe Sperry, Jill Allen, Christopher Todd and Denny Sturgess.

-----

We want to say Kudos to CHS Senior Isaak Rasche—on winning the 2019 Burlsworth Character Award. This award is given to football players across the country in recognition of an athlete’s character and sportsmanship both on and off the field. All who know Isaak, know he has quite the character and a passion for whatever he is doing. Making Mom and Dad, Terri and Randy Rasche, proud. This is not a performance award, it is a character award. The Burlsworth Story—When Brandon Burlsworth arrived on campus at the University of Arkansas in 1994 as a walk-on, he had no money, no famous last name and no scholarship offers. Through his unbelievable work ethic and ceaseless determination, Brandon not only earned a scholarship, became team captain, All-SEC 1997-98, 1 st team All-American in 1998 and the 1st All- American from the University of Arkansas in a decade. His academics equaled the same and he was the 1st football player in the entire history of his university to earn a Master’s degree before playing his last

game. Brandon was selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the 63rd overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft, and was projected by his coaches to start as a rookie. Unfortunately, Brandon was tragically killed in a head-on automobile collision just 11 days after the draft. Today the University of Arkansas has created an endowment in Brandon Burlsworth’s name. Congratulations again Isaak Rasche, very deserving.

-----

Birthdays this week include: today, Troy Cranmer, David Anderson, Harry Helm, Zach Anderson, Carroll Barnes, Carroll Truesdell, Mike Jones, Kamren Lent, Katheryn Potter, Jim Desart, Austin Campbell and Remington Cox; Thursday, Derek Thorne, Laurie Strieff, Randall Young, David Saale, Sharon Petree, Jordon Huddleston and Dylan Clark; Friday, Clifford Minnis, Brittany Ireland, Sandra St. John, Terry McKiddy, Susan Keller, Shane Miller, Louise Gastineau and Andy McDaniel; Saturday, Sharon Hess, Larry Grothe, Adam Mast and Bob Graham; Monday, Rod Dixon, Pam Brobst, Christine Gorman, Cecil Samm, Tim Wimmer, Dan Hutchinson, Ida Brotherton, Janice Dominique, Jennifer Mercer, Marisa Surber, Donna Cobb and Willie Cobb; Tuesday, Carol Anderson, Carter Crawford, Troy Figg, Kyle Hibner, Heather Patek, Joe Timmons, Stacy Maberry, Julie Meek Harper, Brett Wehrle and Barry Koehly.

-----

Wedding anniversaries include: Wilbur and Midge Singer #69, William Norman and Regina Curnow #64, Charles and Ann Campbell, Walt and Darlene Rives, Darrell and Kathy Rinehart #56, Bill and Peggy Cameron, Rick and Ruth Ann Summers, Don and Lorraine Onedaals #56, Randy and Christy Bowyer, Bob and Judy Pyrtle, Wilbur Jr. and Veda Wilson #69, Jim and Nancy Valbracht and Edward and Diana Boyd.