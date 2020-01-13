Press release for Jan. 12, 2020

1:56 a.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist at Washington and Clay Streets.

10:40 a.m., Officers assisted a Livingston County Deputy on an arrest in the 300 block of Violet Street.

1:12 p.m., Officers assisted Animal Control in the 10 block of Walnut Street.

2:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Polk and Dickinson in reference to a male on a 4-wheeler pulling kids on a sled in the street. Officers advised the male that pulling sleds with a motor vehicle was not safe and was not allowed on city streets.

8:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 1300 block of Third Street. The resident was contacted and was not in need of any assistance.

9:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Third Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

On Jan. 12, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 25 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 11, 2020

1:21 a.m., Officer responded to Hedrick Medical Center for a report of a dog bite. A resident apparently surprised their pet from being asleep and the animal bit the owner on the face. The victim required several stitches to close the bite wound. Report will be forwarded to the Livingston County Health Center.

2:40 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Building was checked by officers and found to be secure. Unknown cause of activation.

9:44 a.m., Officer spoke with subject in reference to a possible theft from their residence. No report was taken at this time.

1:01 p.m., Officer responded to the area near Shaffer Park in reference to a vehicle having struck a mailbox. The driver and the owner of the mailbox agreed upon taking care of the damage.

1:48 p.m., Report of subject on a 4-wheeler pulling two small children on sleds behind the 4-wheeler on Trenton Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or subjects. The public is reminded that it is not only unsafe to perform an activity like this, it is also illegal.

1:52 p.m., Officer checked report of a tree on a powerline on Maple Street, near 10th and Central. Municipal Utilities notified.

1:54 p.m., Officer performed a traffic stop on Broadway Street and John F. Kennedy Ave. due to careless and imprudent driving. The driver was found to be driving with an expired license. Driver was issued four citations for careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, no seat belt and expired driver’s license and was released with court date.

9:03 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of E. Bridge Street on an investigation.

9:39 p.m., Officer out at residence in the 1200 block of Green Street on a well-being check. Everyone was okay.

9:56 p.m., Officers out at residence in the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive. Upon contact with caller, a stolen cell phone report was received. Investigation continuing.

On Jan. 11, the Chillicothe Police Department received 40 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 10, 2020

1:49 a.m., Noise complaint from 800 block of Walnut Street. Subject working on apartment plumbing. advised they were disturbing neighbors and to stop.

6:30 a.m., Complaint of a careless and imprudent driver that was northbound on U.S. Highway 65 toward Chillicothe from Hale Junction. Officer monitored traffic and didn’t observe the vehicle.

7:34 a.m., Residential alarm in the 800 block of Cherry Street. Determined accidental activation.

7:53 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

8:30 a.m., Officer and Juvenile Officer enroute to Kirksville to bring Juvenile to court in Livingston County. After court, taking juvenile back to Kirksville Detention Center.

9:14 a.m., School Resource Officer out in the 900 block of Woodward on an investigation.

12:09 p.m., School Resource Officer providing subject a ride home due to early dismissal of school.

12:16 p.m., Officers checking the well-being of residents in the 100 block of Polk Street. Possibly without heat. Apparently okay and heating with wood.

12:24 p.m., Officers out in the 100 block of W. Business 36 on an investigation.

1:02 p.m., Officer out at the police department on fingerprinting detail.

1:07 p.m., Officer out in the 500 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.

2:00 p.m., Parking complaint in the 600 block of N. Washington Street. The vehicle was moved.

3:39 p.m., Officers checked a residence in the 10 block of Third Street after residents heard strange noises. Nothing found to have caused noises.

4:09 p.m., Officer at the police department to return recovered property.

4:23 p.m., Officer out in the 10 block of Third Street on continuing investigation.

5:02 p.m., Officers checked report of storm drains clogged in the area of Calhoun and Sunset Streets.

6:12 p.m., Fallen tree blocking Turner Street. Street Department contacted to remove the debris.

6:34 p.m., Officers and Emergency Services responded to Maple and Eleventh for report of powerline catching tree limb on fire.

7:23 p.m., Report of powerline down in the 2700 block of Tomahawk Road. Municipal Utilities called and responded to the scene and repaired the line.

7:46 p.m., Fire alarm at building in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. Determined as False alarm.

9:37 p.m., Call reporting subject in the 400 block of Reynard Street was threatening to commit self-harm. Officers made contact with the subject and took them into protective custody, transporting them to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

10:05 p.m., Report of suspicious activity in the parking lot of business in the 200 block of W. Business 36. Officer responded to scene and spoke with a witness who stated that subjects in vehicle may have been under influence of drugs. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or subjects, who had been observed leaving the scene before officers’ arrival.

10:53 p.m., Officer made contact with resident in the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive in reference problem with a family member. The reporting subject was transported to another residence at their request and advised to contact an attorney in reference to residency issues within the apartment.

On Jan. 10, the Chillicothe Police received 71 calls for service.