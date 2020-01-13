Winter weather caused slick roadways and overall poor driving conditions this weekend. Several accidents have been blamed on the hazardous driving conditions, including an accident that left a tractor-trailer on its side on U.S. Highway 36, after it came within 50 feet of striking a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

At about 8:10 a.m., on Jan. 12, troopers responded to u.S. Highway 36 six miles east of Chillicothe after Posung Huang, 25, Chicago, was driving a 2009 Toyota Yaris westbound when he made a lane change and the vehicle began to skid on the slick roadway, according to a report by the patrol. He then overcorrected and ran off of the south side of the road, into the median and overturned several times, before the tractor-trailer came to rest on its top. Initially, Huang refused treatment but was later taken to Hedrick Medical Center by a trooper for treatment of minor injuries.

At about 6 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11, a trooper was assisting a motorist whose vehicle had slid off of U.S. Highway 36 near Meadville when the trooper reports looking in the rearview mirror and saw a tractor-trailer carrying vehicles lost control and rolled onto its side, losing several vehicles that ended up across the roadway. The trooper reported the semi came to testa bout 50 feet from his vehicle. Blocking the roadway. No one was injured in the accident.

John E. Cox, 67, Hamilton, was driving a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer northbound on 129 in Holt County just a mile south of Crag when he was in the passing lane and lost control on the ice-covered road and began to slide, causing him to cross the center to the roadway and go off of the east side of the road, down an embankment before hitting a ditch. He received minor injuries and was taken to Fairfax Community Hospital, according to the online report.

At about 9:10 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 10, Cecelia L. Snead, 35, Auxvasse, was driving a 2002 ford Explorer westbound on U.S. Highway 36 at the Grand River bridge when she started to skid in the passing lane causing the vehicle to hit the south side of the bridge then the north side of the bridge. She was wearing a seatbelt but received moderate injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.