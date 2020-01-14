The Missouri Lions Club each year holds the international Peace Poster Contest and a youth from a district including Audrain County was recently selected as the state contest winner.

"I was excited to hear that our district had the winning poster for the state," District 26 M-3 Governor Lion Susan Paden, of Mexico, said. "For a group of judges to select one poster from those submitted would have been hard, because they were all winners within their districts.

Missouri is broken up into seven Lions Club districts. The winning poster came from Annaline Schieffer, 13, of Wentzville from a contest sponsored by the Warrenton Lions Club at Schieffer's school, Crossroads Christian Connection. Her winning club entry was then sent to be judged by District 26 M-3 judges in Mexico, where they chose it to continue to the state competition.

Schieffer will be honored March 21 in Mexico at the Lions Club District convention and again at the state convention April 18 in Osage Beach.