A deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department discovered drugs at an outbuilding at a residence in Utica, when they were attempting to serve court papers to the individual on Jan. 7.

Sheriff Steve Cox said once the deputy arrived at the home they located the person to be served in an outbuilding. “The service process then changed to investigative and officers subsequently seized well over felony amount of high-grade marijuana from Colorado, other THC items from Colorado, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of methamphetamine,” he said.

Officers arrested Lyall Duane Gramenz, 50, Utica, for the various drug violations and he was processed then later released pending formal charges being filed.

The investigation continues.