Due to a “lengthy” investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and Chillicothe Police Department (CPD) and a Jan. 15 traffic stop, Amy L. Nieman, 48, Mooresville, has been arrested and charged with alleged felony possession of methamphetamine, among other charges.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, on Jan. 15, a deputy stopped a suspect vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 near the airport.

“K-9 Zaki and Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter were summoned to the scene and Zaki alerted to the odor of drug(s) being present,” Cox said. “The investigation resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and controlled prescription medication packaged improperly.”

Officers arrested Nieman, 48, for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and felony possession of controlled substance-scheduled prescription medication. A report is being submitted to Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren for consideration.

Nieman was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail pending formal charges being filed and bond assigned.