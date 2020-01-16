Recent police reports from CPD.

Press release for Jan. 15, 2020

5:21 a.m., Officers checked the well-being of subject in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Everything okay.

6:26 a.m., Officer taking vehicles to Street Barn for maintenance.

7:50 a.m., Officers received report of property damage to door of residence in the 900 block of Vine Street.

9:16 a.m., Officer out at the police department for fingerprinting detail.

9:51 a.m., Officer out at the police department for fingerprinting detail.

11:07 a.m., Officer spoke with subject on the phone about their concerns of welfare of a child and living conditions. Subject hot-lining their information.

11:21 a.m., Officer out at business on Corporate Drive reference to a theft investigation.

11:21 a.m., Officer in route to the 500 block of E. Polk Street to check well-being. Subjects left prior to officers’ arrival.

11:25 a.m., School Resource Officer at 1500 block of Calhoun with unruly student. Subject went to class.

12:42 p.m., Officer out at the police department on fingerprinting detail.

1:18 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 36 near the Municipal Airport.

2:24 p.m., Officer out at the courthouse for court duties.

2:37 p.m., Officer out at the courthouse for court duties.

2:46 p.m., Officer out at Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation.

5:37 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent driving in the area of Polk and Miller Streets. Officers unable to observe any violations.

5:56 p.m., Officer spoke with resident of the 1700 block of Derringer Drive about peace disturbance complaint.

6:36 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Reynard Street on a domestic disturbance, which was determined to be verbal dispute. No arrests made.

7:18 p.m., Report of barking dog in the 900 block of Trenton Street. Dog was actually in 900 block of Vine Street and owner notified and taking care of the problem.

8:07 p.m., Report of domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Clay Street. Contact was made with the parties and one party was leaving. Determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

8:45 p.m., Report of vehicle driving in Edgewood Cemetery for extended period of time. Officers went to the area and were unable to locate any vehicles.

On Jan. 15, the Chillicothe Police Department received 81 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 14, 2020

5:46 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about landlord/tenant questions at the police

department.

8:50 a.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive. The

investigation is on-going.

10:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1200 block of N.

Washington Street.

2:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suicidal person in the 1300 block of Monroe

Street. The person was transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation. Officers were assisted at the scene by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

2:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a barking dog in the area of Cowgill and

Olive streets. Officers were unable to locate any barking.

2:38 p.m., Officers checked on pedestrians walking along the street in the 1400 block

of N. Washington Street.

3:27 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible property damage. The incident

was determined to be a civil matter.

3:37 p.m., Officers recovered property in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

3:43 p.m., Offices took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the

1300 block of N. Washington Street. The investigation is on-going.

4:43 p.m., Officers checked on a stranded motorist in the area of 190 Hwy. and N.

Washington Street. The person had assistance on the way.

6:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the 10

block of Elm Street. The parties involved decided to exchange information and declined to file a report.

6:21 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1100 block of

Fairway Drive.

8:38 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office with an order of

protection.

9:27 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of

Graves St.

On Jan. 14, the Chillicothe Police Department received 86 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 13, 2020

3:37 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious odor in the 400 block of Elm Street. Officers discovered a resident fell asleep while cooking and the odor was burnt food.

6:49 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 36 and U.S.Highway 65.

8:02 a.m., Officers spoke with a parent, at the police department, in reference to

problems with their juvenile child. Officers advised the parent of options.

8:24 a.m., Officers took a report of fraud at the police department. The investigation

is on-going.

10:03 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm in the 100 block of W. Business Highway 36. Officers discovered it was a false alarm.

10:23 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a civil matter in the 2600 block of

Shawnee Drive.

10:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 500 block of N.

Washington Street. Officers did not discover anything suspicious at that time.

11:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to assist the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office

in taking a person into protective custody in the 700 block of Webster Street. Officers

approached the person who then ran away on foot. Officers chased the person to Third Street where the person was taken into protective custody and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.

11:51 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 400 block of Webster Street. Officers discovered the incident was a landlord/tenant dispute.

12:01 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a dog running loose in the 1300 block

of Dorney Street. Animal Control was notified also.

1:44 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of St. Louis Avenue. Officers discovered a repossession company was attempting to repossess a vehicle when they were confronted by the resident. The incident was resolved peacefully.

2:02 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about parking at the police

department.

2:04 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 10 block of Cherry

Street.

2:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 500 block of Park

Lane.

2:23 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1300 block of

Third Street.

2:45 p.m., Officers performed a funeral escort.

3:03 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 700 block of Highland Avenue.

3:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 200 block of Park Lane.

Officers did not locate anything suspicious.

3:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large in the 100 block of W.

Business Highway 36. Officers were unable to locate the dog.

4:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to juveniles riding an ATV in the alley between

Hickory Street and Walnut Street recklessly.

6:18 p.m., Officers took a report of a dog running-at-large on Washington Street. Officers were able to locate the owner, who was issued a citation for dog running-at-large.

6:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 400 block of W. Business Highway 36 Officers discovered it was a false alarm.

6:45 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1200 block of Jameson Street.

6:53 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of Elm

Street

9:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a street sign down on the road at Mitchell Avenue and U.S. Highway 36. The sign was removed.

9:49 p.m., Officers checked on a truck and trailer in the are of Mitchell Avenue and U.S.

Highway 36 which may have hit the road sign.

On Jan. 13, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 80 calls for service.