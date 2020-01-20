According to an online accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one-car accident at 9:45 a,m, on Jan. 17, on U.S. Highway 36, two miles north of Marceline, that the report said was caused to ice and snow causing slick road conditions. The report said Kelvin L. Kimler, 44, Chillicothe, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 36 when he lost control of a 2001 Ford F250 on the ice and snow-covered roadway, ran off the side of the road and overturned. He was not wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment.