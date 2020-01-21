Life Is A Joy

The Winter Sports for the Chillicothe High School Hornets are entertaining lots of folks, the Boys and Girls Basketball Teams and the Hornet Wrestlers are all having successful seasons. Lots of practice time for the athletes, their coaches, managers and time well spent by parents, family and fans!!

-----

Always remember if you need a swell gift for a long-time friend and as a local keepsake, drop by and pick up a Blue Mound Chronicles book here at the C-T Newspaper office, $14.95 or give us a call and we will save you one or mail one out.

-----

Compliments to Seth Hansen—yes, Seth a Livingston County 4-H member and Junior at Chillicothe High School, is a finalist for Missouri State 4-H Council President. He is selected as one of two candidates to be considered at this year’s 4-H Congress which will be announced in May or early June. Delegates from around the state will select the new Missouri State 4-H Council President. Livingston County has a long

tradition of having great representation in many of the offices in the Missouri 4-H program. A long-time 4-H member, Seth is certainly making his folks, Kevin and Bobbi Hansen, proud parents.

-----

The Livingston County Health Center has added an instructor-led practice session of Tai Chi for Health on Mondays and Wednesdays. The session is at 10 a.m. in the classroom through March 18. A self-led practice is held Mondays and Thursday at 9 a.m. throughout the year. The Health Center says Tai Chi is a life-changing exercise perfect for 60 and older, or those living with arthritis, fibromyalgia and other conditions that cause balance issues and joint pain. Those who have already taken Tai Chi at the Health Center, Grand River Multi Purpose Center or YMCA are encouraged to attend as well. There is no fee and for more information call the Health Center at 660-646-5506.

----

To those youngsters experiencing those great school days, we want to congratulate you on being selected Terrific Kids for the month. Your are to be so proud. Names like Ella Dixon, Lexy Smith, Adilyn Englert, Ava Leamer---Way to go Girls!!!

-----

I have not found a copy yet, but I hear Casey Cunningham and family are featured in Golf Central Magazine. Folks may remember Casey, he managed the golf course out at the Chillicothe Country Club years back. We remember going to his wedding in Hale, Mo. on a warm summer evening. Casey and Katie and their four daughters now reside in Hallsville, outside of Columbia, where Casey is now golf course Superintendent at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

-----

Birthdays this week include: today, Shana French, Warren Stedem, Willa Jean Sargent Stirling, Rebecca Ripley, Rodney Jones, Ralph Meservey, Tom Burtch, Bill Gibson, Roger Saccaro and Connie Quigley; Thursday, Terry Shaffer, Travis Figg, Doug Reith and Tenah Oswalt; Friday, Jacob Chapman, Matt Hopper, Connie Grell, Bob Hornsby, Matt Dysart, Flloyd Gibson, Craig Erwin, Irene Buttz, Laronda Lollar and Tammy Dysart; Saturday, Connie Thomas, John Graves, Cindy Barnes, Ann Gadberry, Mildred Hoch, Pauline Albertson, Clint Corbin, Landon Winder, Davie Cranmer and John Shiflett; Sunday, Cindy Graham, Khloey Forst, Betty K. Minnis, Chris Haynes, David Sykes and Matt Swartz; Monday, Gary Wayman, Nora Gilbert, Jerry Hauk, Mike Brown, Ben Jeschke and Vida Ireland; Tuesday, Carol Douglas, Scott Clemens, Phyllis Capps, Chris Ruppel, James Henry III, Terry Reeter, Larry Zimmer, Robbie Skipper, Jim Stenzel and Brian Moore.

-----

Wedding anniversaries this week include: Roger and Barbara Bernskoetter #47, Jamie and Georgia Chapman, Claude and Sarah BeVelle, Chuck and Connie Greever, Jim and Nancy Valbracht, Bill and Peggy Cameron, Walt and Darlene Rives, Darrell and Kathy Rinehart #56, Bob and Virginia Baker #67 and Edward and Diana Boyd.