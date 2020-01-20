Press release for Jan. 19, 2020

1:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle with the lights on and a person slumped in the driver’s seat in the area of Jackson and Locust streets. Officers contacted the person and determined they were just tired.

1:50 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegally parked vehicle in the 1400

block of Calhoun Street. Officers contacted the driver and advised them of the complaint.

3:25 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm in the 2500 block of Short Street. Officers determined no emergency existed.

5:47 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 500 block of W. Business Highway 36. Officers determined no emergency existed.

7:06 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suicidal person in the 2500 block of Country

Club Drive. The person was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

9:27 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about threats at the police department.

10:22 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 2700 block of N.

Washington Street.

12:21 p.m., Officers attempted to contact a possible dog owner of a found dog in the

100 block of Second Street. Officers were unable to make contact.

12:49 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 300 block of Calhoun Street. The

investigation is on-going.

12:59 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office with a slide-off

on Route V.

2:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible animal neglect in the 400 block of

Wise Street. Officers contacted the owner and did not discover any crime.

At 4:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a tire on the street in the 600 block of Calhoun

Street. It was removed.

7:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 10 block of Third Street.

Officers did not discover an emergency.

11:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. The incident was determined to be verbal and the parties separated.

Press release for Jan. 18, 2020

8:47 a.m., Officers out in the 2500 block of Country Club Drive on a well-being check.

10:51 a.m., Officer spoke with subject on the phone in reference to procedure of replacing articles that were removed from vehicle on a previous date.

1:48 p.m., Officer checked on vehicle in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. No one around the vehicle.

2:44 p.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

2:55 p.m., Parking complaint in the 10 block of Asher Street. Semi blocking a driveway. Contact made and the owner was advised to move the vehicle and to not park the semi on the city street.

4:54 p.m., Officer out at First and Washington Streets removing debris from the roadway.

6:07 p.m., Chillicothe resident surrendered themselves on an active municipal warrant for no seat belt. Subject processed, posted bond and was released.

6:13 p.m., Officers dispatched to the 1300 block of Monroe Street reference a verbal peace disturbance. The situation resolved and no report.

6:28 p.m., Officer out at Third and Washington Street with stalled vehicle. Vehicle was pushed from the roadway.

6:34 p.m., Complaint received of Atkins Drive from Oak Drive to Fair Street as being extremely slick. For safety, officers placed traffic cones out to stop travelling and sliding on the ice.

8:38 p.m., Officer out in the 700 block of Commercial Street on an investigation.

8:44 p.m., Complaint of a careless and imprudent driver that was northbound in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

On Jan. 18, the Chillicothe Police Department received 63 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 17, 2020

8:08 a.m., Complaint of careless and imprudent driver on U.S. Highway 65 south of Chillicothe, headed north. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

1:30 p.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

2:27 p.m., Officers performed a motorist assist for a tractor-trailer unit that had become stuck at Missouri and E. Jackson Streets. The unit was pulled out by a wrecker.

2:40 p.m., Report of someone trespassing on property in the 200 block of Jackson Street. The unknown trespasser allegedly released a dog from the property. No report was made.

5:43 p.m., Vehicle reported as blocking roadway in the area of Mitchell and Milwaukee avenues Vehicle had slid out of driveway. Owner was contacted and moved the vehicle.

6:02 p.m., Officers checked icy road conditions at the west end of Clay Street where several cars had slid off the roadway. Officers placed traffic cones out to warn motorists, and the vehicles that were there will remain until road conditions improve.

8:22 p.m., Report of suspicious vehicle in an alley near the 400 block of Cherry Street. parked with lights on for some time and no one in the vehicle. Owner was contacted.

9:29 p.m., Subject reporting possible harassment and threats over Internet. Complainant was advised of available options.

10:09 p.m., Report of vehicle sliding on ice and striking another vehicle in the 1100 block of Cooper Street. Both vehicles belong to family members and they will contact their insurance. No report.

10:33 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 800 block of Industrial Road. The building was checked and found to be secure. Undetermined cause of alarm activation.

On Jan. 17, the Chillicothe Police Department received 52 calls for service. Bad weather believed to have kept received calls to a minimum.

Press release for Jan. 16, 2020

9:39 a.m., Officer performed a motorist assist at S. Washington Street and U.S. Highway 36. Vehicle broken down and the owner was having it towed.

10:52 a.m., Officers checked area of South and Cowgill Streets for a careless and imprudent driver. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

11:29 a.m., Officers performed a motorist assist in the area of the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Vehicle was pushed off the road.

12:26 p.m., Officer out at Forrest Lawn Cemetery on an investigation.

12:41 p.m., Officer performed a well-being check on a subject. The subject was okay.

3:05 p.m., Officers checked a report that a wanted subject had been observed driving a vehicle on Locust Street. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

3:36 p.m., Officers performed a Bicycle Registration public relations event at the Livingston County Library. Bikes were engraved with identifying numbers so they will be easily identified and returned to the owner, should they be lost or stolen.

5:09 p.m., A subject turned himself in at the police department on an active municipal warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle. They were processed and released.

5:11 p.m., Officer spoke with subject in a dispute over ownership of property. Advised to contact an attorney for civil matters.

5:26 p.m., Report of a careless and imprudent driver in the area of Polk and Fair streets. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

6:17 p.m., Officer out in the 800 block of Jefferson Street on a continuing investigation. It was determined that property had been returned to the complainant of a reported theft.

6:36 p.m., Officer spoke with subject at the police department in regard to a previously occurring domestic disturbance. Subject advised of judicial options.

On Jan. 16, the Chillicothe Police Department received 79 calls for service.