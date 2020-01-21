The Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Thursday, Jan. 16, with Dana Lane, Steve and Jill Hardy, Marc, Brooke and Breven Zell, Mason and Hannah Kiehl, and Donald Herring.

Keith and Donald Herring went to Chisom and Lauren (Russell) Spencer’s on Saturday, Jan. 18 18 to attend the Teen Bible Study.

Happy Birthday wishes for Laverne Owens, Bill Meyers, Jerry Houk, Amy Creason, Cassy Jeffries, Helen Johnson, Kim Schmitz on Jan. 27; Lacy Osman, Clay Corf on Jan. 28; Kaci Sargent, David Zell, FeeBee Woodsmansee, Baylor Young on Jan. 29; Baylee Crookshanks, Marsha Triplett, Jeffrey Woodward, Mckinlee Fletcher on Jan 30; Carle Schmitz, Brandon Askew on Jan.31.

An Anniversary wish to Mr. and Mrs. George Seek on Jan. 28.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: The School Board will meet Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Basketball teams have a game Friday, Jan. 24 versus Northwestern at 6 p.m., the Dancers will perform at the half time of the boy’s game. The first grade is needing 20 rocks about the size of a fist for a science project.