Reports include a vehicle striking a business in the block of 10 Brunswick.

Press release for Jan. 20, 2020

2:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a barking dog in the 100 block of Crescent Drive. Officers located a small dog and were unable to locate the owner. Officers transported the dog to the Animal Shelter due to the extreme cold temperatures.

6:54 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog running into a residence as the resident opened the door. The resident did not know who the dog belonged to. Officers contacted Animal Control who picked up the dog and is attempting to locate an owner.

9:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Webster Street in reference to a report of suspicious activity. Nothing was found.

9:38 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a motorist that was almost struck by a tractor-trailer in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Brunswick.

10:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business in the 10 block of Brunswick in reference to a report of property damage. Officers determined that a vehicle apparently struck the building causing minor damage and left the scene without reporting the indent.

12:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Calhoun Street.

1:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 1700 block of Hickory Drive. Officers contacted the resident who was not in need of any assistance.

7:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Third and Washington streets to locate and check the well-being of a motorist. Officers located the motorist who was transported by an Officer to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.