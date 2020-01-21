MoDOT urges motorists to pay attention to fast-changing road conditions.

A winter weather system will enter the state Wednesday morning bringing a potential for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain mixed with snow throughout the day and into Friday. This is a slow-moving front and will produce a variety of precipitation over the next three days. In a press release the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), urged travelers to remain vigilant and stay informed of rapidly changing weather conditions.

With the intermittent periods of liquid and freezing precipitation throughout the day, motorists might become complacent about their safety and assume roads are only wet. Be advised that the transition from rain to ice may come quickly and without warning, creating hazardous road conditions in a matter of seconds. Use caution through the duration of this winter event.

Because of the complicated nature of this wintry mix, treating ahead of the storm may not be practical. The forecasted rain could wash salt and chemicals off-road surfaces before they could be effective. Drivers should use extreme caution on Wednesday’s commutes as road conditions could deteriorate rapidly wherever freezing precipitation is falling. It only takes a little bit of ice to create slippery roads. If you are involved in a crash or slide-off, the safest thing to do is to stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt on.

To check road conditions, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.