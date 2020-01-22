Crews from the Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) were dispatched to a car fire on Wednesday morning. According to a press release from CFD Capt. Derrick Allen, at 10:59 a.m., on Jan. 22 to a vehicle on fire on Mitchell Road.

When crews arrived on the scene just a few minutes later Allen reported they saw a gray

Dodge Durango smoking.

“Firefighters pulled an attack line and extinguished the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water. There were no occupants injured, and the vehicle was towed away from the scene, he said.

Crews returned to the station at 11:23 a.m.