Citizens of voting age in Livingston County will have an opportunity to vote and elect members to the University of Missouri Extension Council in January. The elected and appointed members of the extension council will guide and direct extension work within the county. The MU Extension Council has nominated candidates for each of the elective positions in their respective districts. The election will be held between the dates of Jan. 27 – Jan. 31.

The nominees and their districts are as follows:

District: Eastern District I - Candidate: Stacy Surber

District description: Chillicothe, Fairview, Grand River, Medicine, Rich Hill, Wheeling Townships, and wards 1 and 2 of the City of Chillicothe

Term length: 2 years

District name: Western District II - Candidates: Ashley Putnam, Juliane Sykes, Adam G. Crouch

District description: Blue Mound, Cream Ridge, Green, Jackson, Monroe, Mooresville, Sampsel Townships and wards 3 and 4 of the City of Chillicothe

Term length: 2 years

Any Livingston County resident age 18 or older, who wishes to vote in this election may either:

Go to the website https://extension2.missouri.edu/counties/livingston/county-council/county-council-election and vote online starting Monday, Jan. 27 until 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

Call or email livingstonco@missouri.edu with your name and address, and a ballot will be emailed to you.

Vote in person by coming to the Livingston County University Extension office to pick up or fill out a ballot. Please drop off or mail completed ballot to: Livingston County Extension Office, 511 Elm St. Chillicothe, MO 64601

All paper ballots must be received at the Livingston County University of Missouri Extension Center by 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

If you have questions regarding the election, please contact the Livingston County Extension Office at 660-646-0811 or murphyse@missouri.edu.