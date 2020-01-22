JEFFERSON CITY — Surveillance footage captured at the scene of an arson fire last year at the Missouri Probation and Parole Office in Jefferson City appears to show someone firing a flare gun at the building before flames erupted.

KMIZ reports that the the Missouri Department of Corrections estimates that it cost $7,648 to repair the damage from the March 5 blaze.

Police said in a report that the fire started after someone broke a back window and sprayed a liquid inside the building. The report says footprints were found in the snow outside the building. No arrests have been made.

Vince Rost, the district administrator who oversees the probation and parole building management says, in his profession, you have to expect the unexpected.

"When you're working with this population sometimes folks have some strange ideas about what they should do to get to the next day and I think we always keep that in mind," Rost said.