On Jan. 21, the CPD had 57 calls for service.

Officers were at HMC ER for several hours with a suicidal subject until the patient agreed to remain for treatment.

1:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Herriford Street.

2:58 pm.., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on warrant service in the 1700 block of Litton Road.

4:33 p.m., Officers assisted a motorist at Walnut and Polk streets.

7:06 p.m., Officers spoke to a resident at the police department in reference to being the victim of several thefts.

On Jan. 21, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 57 calls for service.