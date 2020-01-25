On Jan. 21, area law enforcement arrested three people for violations of bond or probation/parole infractions.

In a press release, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said, deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Missouri Probation/Parole officers were conducting a fugitive investigation at a location in Chillicothe and subsequently arrested Nicholas Duckworth, 27, Chillicothe, on Missouri Parole Warrant. Officers reported Duckworth was aggressive and responding law enforcement nearly deployed a taser to complete the arrest. An incident report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration. Duckworth was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail (DDRJ) pending return to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Jared Livengood, 37, Chillicothe, was also arrested on Jan. 21 for a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions with an original charge of felony burglary, Cox said. According to LCSO Jail Management records, Livengood was first arrested on this charge on Aug. 22, 2019, and released the next day. He was then arrested on a warrant for alleged violation bond conditions on this warrant on Nov. 15, 2019, and released on bond Jan. 7. Livengood is now at the DDRJ in lieu of bond.

Also on Jan. 21, the LCSO responded to the 1700 block of Litton Road on call to assist Missouri Probation/Parole Officers on a fugitive investigation.

“Apparently the Parole Officers attempted to contact one person and a known fugitive fled into an outbuilding,” Cox said.

LCSO staff and the Chillicothe Police Department assisted and learned Barry P. Cooper, 43, Chillicothe, was hiding in the building and refusing to come out. Cooper was wanted on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge's order on original class C felony delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Bond set at $20,000 cash on with a warrant dated Dec. 17, 2019.

“Officers on the scene notified Cooper that K-9 Zaki was coming to the scene and he soon surrendered. Item(s) commonly associated with methamphetamine use were found in the area where he was hiding and had access to plumbing,” Cox said. “An incident report being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.”

LCSO records show. Cooper was originally incarcerated on this warrant on Nov. 20, 2019, and released on bond Nov. 26.