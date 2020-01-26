The fire was reported at 8:24 p.m., on Jan. 24.

A trailer fire led to the response of both the Chillicothe Fire (CFD) and Police Departments (CPD) at about 8:24 p.,m., on Jan. 24 in the 100 block of Herriford Street.

According to CFD Lt. Rob Williams fire crews were requested by Chillicothe PD Officers for a possible trailer on fire in the 100 block of Herriford the evening of Jan. 24.

“Upon arrival Engine 1 found light smoke in the area, flames visible inside the camper,” Williams said, noting crews extinguished the fire with about 200 gallons of water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Division of Fire Safety and the Chillicothe Fire and Police Departments, according to Williams.

CFD crews left the scene at 10: 43 p.m.