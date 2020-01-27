Both men were charged with alleged DWI on Jan. 25.

Over the weekend, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) arrested two-area men, according to online reports.

Troopers arrested Kenneth E. Hayden, 41, Milan, at 2:12 a.m., on Jan. 25 in Sullivan County for alleged DWI and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was taken to and released from the Sullivan County Jail, according to the report.

It was also reported that troopers arrested Juston A. Smith, 36, Bevier, at 6:55 p.m., on Jan. 25 in Macon County for alleged first offense DWI. He was taken to the Macon County Jail and released, according to the online report.