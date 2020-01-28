The Center for Agroforestry at the University of Missouri will host its annual Agroforestry Symposium on Jan. 30 at the Bond Life Sciences Center on the MU campus and will focus on value-added processing and products. The theme for this year’s event is: “Show Me More! Value-Added Processing for Missouri Agriculture and Forestry.”

This year we will also be setting up viewing rooms at many MU Agricultural Experiment Stations around the State, including the Forage Systems Research Center at 21262 Genoa Road east of Linneus.

The symposium kicks off at 8:15 a.m., with introductions by Center for Agroforestry director Dr. Sarah Lovell and vice-chancellor and dean of the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Dr. Christopher Daubert. Keynote speaker, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe will follow at 8:45 a.m. with a presentation titled: “Missouri Food, Beverage and Forest Products Manufacturing Initiative”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, to the symposium,” Ormsby Mori said. “This will get the event off to a great start.” Lt. Governor Kehoe will be followed by a diverse line-up of presenters and panelists throughout the day – exploring a range of topics related to value-added opportunities for Missouri producers and processors.

“The annual Agroforestry Symposium is an opportunity to bring together a range of talent including - researchers, practitioners, producers, policymakers and private-sector leadership, to explore in-depth and showcase a compelling agroforestry-related theme,” said Gregory Ormsby Mori, Center for Agroforestry outreach coordinator.

For more information contact Valerie Tate, field specialist in agronomy for University of Missouri

Extension in the Linn County office at tatev@missouri.edu or call 660-895-5123. University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all.