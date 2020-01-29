Locally the program will benefit Chillicothe R-II schools and Bishop Hogan.

A charitable program that allows local students to collect and redeem tokens to raise money for vital areas of need is being sponsored by Hometown Pharmacy, a family-owned company serving Missouri communities for 18 years.

In a press release, the company announced the launch of its Kap$-4-Kids program. The program allows local schools to collect and redeem tokens to raise money for their priority areas of need. Several local schools in the Chillicothe, Carrolton and Marshall communities have already signed up to participate.

“One of our company-wide focus areas for the year was to identify more impactful ways for us to give back to the local communities that we love and serve,” said Ted Grothe, vice president of Hometown Family of Stores. “When we came up with the idea for Kap$-4-Kids, we shared it with a few school administrators to test it out. It was very well received, so we decided to go for it and launch the program to start the year off on a real high note.”

The program allows customers to save the tokens from their prescriptions picked up from

Hometown Pharmacy, turn them into the participating schools who then redeem them for cash that ultimately goes back to their school. Each token is valued at $ 0.25. Tokens will be

counted quarterly, and participating schools will receive a check on that same schedule to fund

whatever they think is most important for their schools, like new technology or field trips.

“The Chillicothe R-II School District is pleased to partner with Hometown Pharmacy to establish the Kap$-4-Kids program,” said Dan Wiebers, superintendent of Chillicothe R-II Schools. “Those customers who choose to participate in the program will provide a financial benefit to the students of the district. The district appreciates the support of Hometown Pharmacy and its customers.”

Schools must be pre-enrolled and approved to participate in the program.

The following schools and districts are the first to be selected to participate in this program: Chillicothe R-II School District, Bishop Hogan, Chillicothe, Marshall Public Schools St. Peter’s, Marshall and the Carrollton R-VII School District

While the program is limited to a certain number of schools to start, the company is eager to expand the program during the year to allow more schools to participate.

“We’re very excited about this program, as it complements our existing community initiatives,”

Grothe said. “We see this as a great opportunity to show our dedication to giving back and supporting our schools. All residents are invited to visit us and take advantage of this program and help us make even more of a positive impact on our community.”

For more information on the Kap$-4-Kids program, visit www.hometownfamilystores.com.