May 25, 1934, the Night Hawks Café was opened for business in the former Fisher Grocery Store. The restaurant owners, Toots and Jack Stotler featured hamburgers for 10 cents. The Stotlers purchased the meat for this at Parish Grocery Store for 3 lbs. for a quarter. A year after opening, the Stotlers added a German Beer Garden on the west side of the café. The Reveille stated that “On Tuesday Oct. 15, 1937, the Night Hawks burned, but it was completely rebuilt and opened for business on Nov. 22. The Stotlers advertised their 4th annul Turkey Dinner for 25 cents. There were 500 people enjoying their Thanksgiving dinner at the Night Hawks restaurant that year.”