Are we ready for some football??

Thank You Good Neighbor----Zeke Blake for maintaining our drive-way over on Locust Street, hearing that familiar rumble up the drive in the snow, been doing it for years, we owe you big time!! Also to Uncle David for shoveling us out as well.

-----

Again, we are the spot to pick up the recently published Blue Mound Chronicles book and what better time to get a Good Read, right here in the middle of winter, cozy up by the fire or a blanket and your favorite drink and enjoy. $14.95 at the Constitution-Tribune.

-----

Wishing Uncle David Fairchild a mighty Big Birthday Wish on Tuesday. Celebrate big and enjoy your day!!

-----

“Together We Can”—fundraiser for Lisa Allen, who is battling the fight against Cancer. Cornerstone Church Event Center will host the chili and vegetable soup dinner, with local vendors to shop and a silent auction. The event is Sunday, February 9, 1 to 5 p.m. at Cornerstone, 900 Adam Drive.

-----

We have shared this before, but it always seems to make you smile—you know—sledding down the hills at Simpson Park and making snow ice cream!! From Mother June—5 to 6 cups snow, 1 cup milk and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Add a bit of fruit juice, delightful.

-----

The Chula Fire Department is hosting a Whole Hog Supper Saturday, Feb. 1 starting at 5:30 at the Chula Community Center. There will be a free-will donation with all proceeds benefitting the fire department.

-----

Compliments to Dr. D. J. Clow, retiring from practicing medicine at Hedrick Medical Center. What an accomplished career in medicine and all that it involves. Dr. Clow spent 15 years at HMC, not only as a doctor but also on the Board of Directors of the facility. Throughout his time at HMC, since 2005, he has delivered 1,449 babies, which certainly makes his name and his position in our community so very special. We have visited Dr. Clow ourselves, what a gentleman—Congratulations!

-----

Another event so worthwhile----The 9th annual House of Prayer fundraising banquet “Show God’s Love”—Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at Mervyn Jenkins Expo Center. Reservations are due by Wednesday, Feb. 5. Contact House of Prayer for reservations, donations, volunteering or with questions 660-646-3450. The Banquet evening includes dinner at 5:15, auction items and so much more including guest speaker Sarah Kerner from the city of Springfield where she wears amazing hats, a 2004 graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law and a 1997 Chillicothe High School graduate—Sarah Cowherd----Kerner.

Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday!!!!!! We will be watching as History Is Being Made!!

-----

Birthdays this week include: today, Joyce Baker, Ruthie Gates, Kaci Sargent, Jason Lockridge, Scott Nichols, Helen McIntyre, Suzanne Reeter, David Zell, Barbara Thomas, Dick McKerlie, Doug Lowe, Mitchell Cooper, Blake Russell, Scott Samm, Cade Koehly, Brother Blaise Bonderer and Marjorie Prewitt; Thursday, LaMar Moore, Bryan McKay, Amy Faubion, Dr. James Suschland, Mary Baskett, Bill Hinnen, Joe Foli and Owen Oesch; Friday, Barbara McCoy, Jonne Parrish, Dennis Savage, Michelle Marriott, Judith Shoot, Judith Lee, Karolean Harris, Dana Hughes, Penny Denton and Vera Ireland; Saturday, Frances Crouch, Maria Greiner, Jared T. Ireland, Gabe Rodenberg, Charley Chapman, Ron Wisely and Krista Meyers; Sunday, Nancy Hoyt, Louise Mehrhoff, Mike Harrington, Connie Burton, Wayne Betz and Nicole Davis; Monday, Wanda Graves, Robert Howe, Becky Kerr, Bruce Davis, Gerry Gabel and Wyatt Roberts; Tuesday, Uncle David Fairchild, Alvin Allen, Jim Layton, Dylan Dennis, Nick Creason, Kathy

Young, Leroy Geist, Shirley Shiflett, Howard Burton, Lou Trinidad and Heather Chapman.

-----

Wedding anniversaries include: Edward and Diana Boyd #53, Bob and Carolee Dixon #68, Jim and Nancy Valbracht, Jamie and Georgia Chapman, Darrell and Kathy Rinehart #56, Charlie and Ann Campbell #53, Chuck and Connie Greever and Claude and Saraha BeVelle.