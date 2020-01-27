Press release for Jan. 26

2:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 1400 block of Alexander. Officers found that the male was waiting on a taxi.

4:18 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate the person.

8:42 a.m., Officers assisted a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. with three vehicles that were abandoned on their property. Officers confirmed that the vehicles were not stolen and the business had the vehicles towed from their property.

2:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched with EMS to a residence in the 400 block of Calhoun Street to a report of an unresponsive person. It was determined that the resident had passed away due to natural causes. The Livingston County Coroner was notified.

2:24 p.m., Officers fingerprinted a resident for employment requirement.

3:34 p.m., Officers were dispatched with EMS to a report of an unresponsive person in the 300 block of Mansur Street. It was determined that the resident had passed away due to natural causes. The Livingston County Coroner was notified.

5:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle crash in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane. Both involved parties exchanged information and no report was required.

6:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle parked partially in the roadway on E. Polk Street. Officers determined that the vehicle was properly parked.

On Jan. 26, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 50 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 25

2:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of N. Herriford Street. Officers arrested a male for property damage. The male was transported to the police department where he was processed and released on a Municipal Citation.

7:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 400 block of Locust Street.

9:13 a.m., Officers spoke to a resident on the phone in reference to a child custody issue.

12:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog running at large in the 1600 block of Rosewood Lane.

3:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 900 block of Trenton Street.

6:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle driving upon a pile of snow in the 100 block of Washington Street.

6:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle sitting in the road for several minutes in the 400 block of Vine Street. Officers made contact with the driver who was waiting for someone to get off work.

On Jan. 25, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 55 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 24

6:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate.

6:59 a.m., Officers assisted a motorist at Third and Grandview.

7:09 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 36 near U.S. Highway 65. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.

7:36 a.m., Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Walnut Street to move the vehicle from the street as it was parked on a Snow Emergency Route.

8:05 a.m., Officers towed a vehicle that was a traffic hazard from Orchard and Jackson Street that was reported to be a traffic hazard.

8:39 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a tree in the roadway at Montgomery Commercial Street.

10:49 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Calhoun Street. The incident was determined to be over a civil property issue.

12:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of fraud in the 1000 block of Washington Street.

1:18 p.m., Officers assisted a motorist in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

2:33 p.m., Officers spoke to a resident in the 600 block of Washington Street in reference to a possible theft.

4:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of checks being stolen from a resident in the 1000 block of Edgewood Drive.

4:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of possible identity theft from a resident in the 300 block of Dickinson Street.

8:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible disturbance in the 100 block of N. Herriford Street. Officers observed a camper trailer parked beside a building with smoke coming from the doors and windows. Chillicothe Fire Department were dispatched and extinguished the blaze. The incident remains under investigation.

8:22 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing from a resident in the1100 block of Cooper Street.

8:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of W. Mohawk. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

9:00 p.m., Officers spoke with a resident at the police department in reference to a civil custody issue.

On Jan. 24, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 23

4:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking violation on Jackson Street near

Woodward Street. The owner was contacted and the vehicle was moved.

8:03 a.m., Officers contacted a resident to move a vehicle for snow removal in the 500

block of Calhoun Street.

10:06 a.m., Officers took a report of fraudulent use of a debit/credit device. The investigation is on-going.

11:24 a.m., Officers contacted a resident to move a vehicle for snow removal in the 700 block of Webster Street

11:58 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1500 block of Springhill Street. Officers discovered the person(s) were found to be okay and did not need assistance.

1:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a male slumped over a steering wheel of a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Business Highway 36. The person was found to be okay and eating their lunch.

2:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a property dispute in the 1300 block of Cooper Street. The incident was determined to be civil and the parties separated.

3:16 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of N. Washington Street.

6:52 p.m., Officers conducted an investigation of possible drug possession/use in the 1200 block of Calhoun Street.

7:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible parking violation in the 500 block of Paul Street. No violation was discovered.

7:15 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 10 block of Jackson Street.

7:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Valle Vista Drive. Officers made contacted and discovered the person was experiencing some physical pains due to a medical condition. Officers assisted the person to their residence.

On Jan. 23, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 61 calls for service.