Chula Rural Fire Department is having its whole hog supper Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Chula Community Center starting from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary, will meet Monday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Linneus Community Center.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Tyler Wrisinger, Frances Crouch, Krysta Meyers on Feb. 1; Ronnie Dennis on Feb. 2; Shirley Shiflett, Kristin Foster, Kaylen Holcer, Stacy Singleton Jr. on Feb. 3; Dylan Dennis, Nick Creason, Kathy Young on Feb. 4; Kylee Duncan, Teresa Groves, Paul Chapman Jr. on Feb. 5; Max Tiemeyer, Dalton Stone, Debby Surber on Feb. 6; Kody Cokerham, Karen Surber, Haylee Zell, Kelly Richards, Dillon Myers, Clint Burnett, Mary Lou Schmitz on Feb. 7.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Glenn and Martha Johnson on Feb. 3.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: Due to inclement weather there was no school the week of Jan. 20; hopefully, they will have a full week. This week. The Meadville Invitational Tournament is the week of Jan. 27.