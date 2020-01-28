Four candidates have filed for three seats on the school board.

Kathy Gilliland is the latest candidate to file for one of three open spots for a three-year term on the Chillicothe R-Ii School Board. Gilliland filed for a seat on Jan. 21, the last day of filing.

On April 7, voters will be asked to vote for three board members for the Chillicothe R-II School Board.

Before Jan. 21, three other candidates had filed. They include Lauren Horsman, Brice Walker and Kelly Sykes.

Horsman is currently the board president and Walker is a current board member. Horsman, Walker and long-time board member Pat Jones’ seats are up for election. Jones has decided not to seek reelection.