Press release for Jan. 27

3:11 a.m., Suspicious activity reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street. Someone hitting on side of a residence. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

8:27 a.m., Officer transported a juvenile subject to a facility in Kirksville.

8:40 a.m., Officer out in the 100 block of N. Herriford on an investigation.

10:35 a.m., Officer out at courthouse on a try to contact.

10:36 a.m., Check well-being in the 1400 block of Atkins Drive. Subject okay.

11:43 a.m., Officers began an investigation in the 1200 block of Bryan Street for stealing. The victim had money fraudulently taken from their checking account by a third party application. The bank was notified and most of the transactions were stopped. The investigation is continuing.

11:46 a.m., Officers and Emergency Services responded to a residence in the 100 block of Brunswick Street to a report of an unresponsive subject.It was determined that the 70-year-old male had died of natural causes. The Livingston County Coroner took custody of the body.

12:37 p.m., Officer transported a juvenile to a Kansas City facility.

1:01 p.m., Officer recovered property that had been turned in at the business in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

1:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Crescent Drive on a report of a subject that was contemplating self-harm. The subject was taken into custody and later transported to a facility in St. Joseph for evaluation and treatment.

2:41 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

2:41 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

2:45 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

3:15 p.m., Officer out in the 10 block of 10th Street on an investigation.

3:27 p.m., Officers checked on a parking complaint in the 400 block of Cherry Street. The vehicle was legally parked.

3:34 p.m., Officer picked up recovered property from a business in the 300 block of S. Washington Street.

3:40 p.m., The recovered property from the prior entry was returned to the owner.

3:58 p.m., Well-being check on subject in the 1700 block of Hickory Drive. Subject okay

4:55 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

5:00 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.

5:27 p.m., Officer out at City Hall for Council Meeting.

7:21 p.m., Suspicious activity reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street. Officers unable to locate any suspicious activity.

7:27 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suicidal person in the 100 block of E. Jackson Street. The person was transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

8:16 p.m., Officers checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Paul Street. Vehicle okay and parked legally.

8:48 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist of a vehicle with a blown tire, just west of the city limits. Vehicle off roadway.

9:55 p.m., Possible missing person from the 1800 block of Third Street. Subject not missing, just out with friends.

On Jan. 27, the Chillicothe Police Department received 78 calls for service.