Press release for Jan. 28

7:42 a.m., Officers performed a motorist assist at Park Lane and Washington. Car broken down. Got vehicle off roadway.

7:48 a.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic in the area of Maple and JFKennedy streets.

8:17 a.m., Officer spoke with a subject in reference to them having received a threat for a subject. Officer advised them of their options and no report was taken at this time.

9:20 a.m., Officers responded to the police department for a report of a missing person. The subject is wanted by authorities and believed to be fleeing apprehension. This investigation is ongoing.

9:25 a.m., Officer responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Maple Street for a reported theft. Investigation continuing.

10:08 a.m., Officers responded to the police department for a report of animal abuse, which occurred on Jan. 25, in the 1900 block of Webster Street. The investigation is continuing.

12:52 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

12:56 p.m., Officer out in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 on an investigation.

1:14 p.m., Officers out in the 500 block of N. Washington Street for a possible disturbance. Incident determined to be a misunderstanding.

2:21 p.m., Officers out in the 300 block of Calhoun Street on a continuing investigation.

3:55 p.m., Officers assisted Macon County Sheriff’s Office in apprehension of a subject that was at a location in Chillicothe. The subject was apprehended in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36, transported to the police department and transferred to the custody of a Macon County Deputy.

5:04 p.m., Officers began a stealing investigation in the 1400 block of Alexander Street. A resident came home and discovered several of his personal items missing and the screen to his bedroom window cut. The investigation is continuing.

6:26 p.m., Officers assisted Animal Control on a call in the 1100 block of Grandview. No report needed.

7:14 p.m., Officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Deringer Drive. No arrests were made and one of the parties left the residence.

On Jan. 28, the Chillicothe Police Received 76 calls for service.