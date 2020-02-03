CFD responds to kitchen fire pn Reynard Street.

On Jan. 31 the Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to what was determined to be a small fire in the kitchen of a home at about 7:44 a.m., on Jan. 31, according to a press release from CFD Chief Eric Reeter.

After arriving at 425 Reynard St., crews were notified by on-scene officers with the Chillicothe Police Department that there was smoke coming from the eaves of the home.

“Upon arrival, we made entry with a 1 ¾” handline and discovered the fire in the oven. It is undetermined as to the exact cause of the fire but possibly the oven was being used to heat the home and the oven door was left open and caught a dishtowel on fire near the oven," Reeter said.

Damage was contained to the oven and kitchen ceiling, with light smoke damage throughout the home.

Occupants of the home were able to evacuate before emergency crews arrived. Fire crews left the scene at about 8:21 a.m.